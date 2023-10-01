Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New $355,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,844. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

