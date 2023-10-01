Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New $710,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,985 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

