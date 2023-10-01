Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 116,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,353 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,169,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

