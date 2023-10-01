Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Intel stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,763,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,632,636. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

