Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.46 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

