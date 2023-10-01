Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $830.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $862.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $777.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

