Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of T stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

