Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 149.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARAP opened at $17.75 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

