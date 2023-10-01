Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

Equinix stock opened at $726.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $768.76 and a 200 day moving average of $747.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.57.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

