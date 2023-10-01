Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,498,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,830 shares of company stock worth $1,898,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $203.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

