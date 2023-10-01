Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.