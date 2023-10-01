Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

