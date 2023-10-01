Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

