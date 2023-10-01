Legacy Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $208.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.10 and its 200-day moving average is $213.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

