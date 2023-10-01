Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.98 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

