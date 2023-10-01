Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 81,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $107.14 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

