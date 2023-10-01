Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,397 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Danaher by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $248.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

