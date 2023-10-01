Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 638 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

