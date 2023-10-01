LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,046,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 218,730 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 3.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.51% of LKQ worth $235,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.51. 1,411,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

