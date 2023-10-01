L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.57

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and traded as low as $82.67. L’Oréal shares last traded at $82.86, with a volume of 56,600 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
