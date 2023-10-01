Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.84. 2,304,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,483. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

