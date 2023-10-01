Macquarie Begins Coverage on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $3,424,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $512,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 1,472.1% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 312,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 292,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

