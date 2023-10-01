Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

MPC stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

