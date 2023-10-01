Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

