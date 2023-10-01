Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.
MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
