Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 3.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Markel Group worth $43,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Down 2.3 %

MKL traded down $34.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,472.49. 45,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,667. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,485.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,385.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,084.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

