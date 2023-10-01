Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Lessened by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 4.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $81,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

MMC traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $190.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.13 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

