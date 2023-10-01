Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after purchasing an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.45 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

