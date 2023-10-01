Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

