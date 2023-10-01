MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up 0.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,518,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $328.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $475.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

