Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.64

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and traded as low as $25.10. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 9,161 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MBCN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $205.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

