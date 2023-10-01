Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $216.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

