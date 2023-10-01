Mill Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,992 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 2.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.12.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

American Express stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

