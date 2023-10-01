Mill Capital Management LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.