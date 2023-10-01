Mill Capital Management LLC Has $26.04 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average is $206.80. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

