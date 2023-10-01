Mill Capital Management LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 370.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

