Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.04 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

