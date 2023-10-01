Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,643 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 219.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD opened at $263.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

