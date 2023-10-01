Mill Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.68 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,675,000. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

