Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.22 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average is $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

