Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,970 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

ICE stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.