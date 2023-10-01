Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 10,561 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DUK opened at $88.26 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

