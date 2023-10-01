Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

