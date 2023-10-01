Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mill Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $323.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

