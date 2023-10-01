Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.56 and its 200 day moving average is $213.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $194.05 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.