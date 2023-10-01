Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.57 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

