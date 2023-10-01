Millennium Group International Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MGIH)

Millennium Group International’s (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 2nd. Millennium Group International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Millennium Group International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIH opened at $1.80 on Friday. Millennium Group International has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millennium Group International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Millennium Group International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Millennium Group International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millennium Group International Company Profile

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, other Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers packaging products, including paper-based inner packaging boxes to industries and/or products, such as footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, and home electronics.

