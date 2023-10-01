MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) PT Raised to $25.00

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating for the company.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 170.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

