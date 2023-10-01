Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. 5,562,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,471. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

