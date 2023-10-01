Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

NYSE PII opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.68. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $6,898,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

