Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EDD stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.